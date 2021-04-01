Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FRAK opened at $108.67 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.