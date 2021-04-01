Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.45% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,072,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

NYSEARCA VCEB opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

