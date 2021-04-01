Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $129.78 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $137.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

