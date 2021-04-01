500 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Acquired by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of DIN opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $93.36.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.