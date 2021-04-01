Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $23.73 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 188.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,702 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of Bausch Health Companies worth $23,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BHC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.