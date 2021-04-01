W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $25,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 682.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 365,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $8,986,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $70.76 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

