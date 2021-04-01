Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHG opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

