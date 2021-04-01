Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Raised by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,299 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

