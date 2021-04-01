Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 836,254 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,580,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

