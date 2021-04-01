Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $28.04 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,054 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $28,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $138.28 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $141.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

