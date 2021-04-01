Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $521.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $231.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $529.70 and a 200-day moving average of $514.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.51 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.35.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

