Rarible 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.98 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $33.77 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $39.48 or 0.00066599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00064797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.00393895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.00811943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars.

