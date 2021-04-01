Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $257.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

