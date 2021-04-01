Professional Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Professional Planning lessened its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $30.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

