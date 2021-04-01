The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $579.90 Million

Equities analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce sales of $579.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $580.80 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $605.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

