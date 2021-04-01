Professional Planning Purchases Shares of 2,465 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.10 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $68.73 and a 1 year high of $116.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

