Professional Planning Makes New $265,000 Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $217.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.51 and a 200-day moving average of $196.64. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

