Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Planning lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Planning now owns 12,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,292,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $186,329,000 after acquiring an additional 78,660 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $135.83 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.94 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average is $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

