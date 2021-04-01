Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 794 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis stock opened at $157.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.79. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

