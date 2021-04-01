Mariner LLC Lowers Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,193 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,278.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

