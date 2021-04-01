Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 258,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,435,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

CBSH stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

