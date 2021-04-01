Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000.

Shares of HYFM opened at $60.32 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYFM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

