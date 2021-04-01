Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 6,822 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

RGEN opened at $194.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 237.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

