Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $151.44 million and $92.18 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020130 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010273 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UPPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.