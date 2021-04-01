pNetwork (PNT) Tops One Day Volume of $32.75 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. One pNetwork token can now be bought for $2.55 or 0.00004326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $71.63 million and $32.75 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00050978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.05 or 0.00643695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026182 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 73,772,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,117,422 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

pNetwork Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

