BitcoinZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $3,262.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00267239 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068208 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00087874 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000740 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,108,572,055 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

