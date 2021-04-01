Morgan Stanley Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $150.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,159,000 after purchasing an additional 305,267 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

