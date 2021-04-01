Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Earns Underweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

NYSE ESRT opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,111.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

