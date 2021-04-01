Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Earns Underweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.
NYSE ESRT opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,111.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.
