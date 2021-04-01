FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Issued By DA Davidson

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.