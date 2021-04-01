Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Argus lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

