Advisor Partners LLC Has $854,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.32.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,694 shares of company stock worth $9,915,685. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.11 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 279.46 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.