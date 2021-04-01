Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,790 shares of company stock worth $820,166. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.