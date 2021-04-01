BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BHP opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $81.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

