Advisor Partners LLC Sells 651 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,619 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $77.65 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

