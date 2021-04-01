Advisor Partners LLC Buys 4,765 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.