Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

