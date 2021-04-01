Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) Insider John Tognetti Buys 41,500 Shares of Stock

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) insider John Tognetti bought 41,500 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,424.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,689,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,680,508.16.

Constantine Metal Resources stock opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.93 million and a P/E ratio of -10.21.

About Constantine Metal Resources

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and evaluation of mining properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

