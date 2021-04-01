Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) Insider John Tognetti Buys 41,500 Shares of Stock

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) insider John Tognetti bought 41,500 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,424.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,689,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,680,508.16.
Constantine Metal Resources stock opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.93 million and a P/E ratio of -10.21.
About Constantine Metal Resources
