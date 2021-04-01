Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $54,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,075,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,333,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $754,509,000 after acquiring an additional 984,664 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of -781.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

