Truist Financial Corp Has $40.83 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $40,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $476.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $240.58 and a twelve month high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

