8,287 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

