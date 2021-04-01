Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Peel Hunt cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.