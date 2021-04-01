2,804 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.7% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,056,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,546,000 after acquiring an additional 125,391 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of CL opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.09 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

