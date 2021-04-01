Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

