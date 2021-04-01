LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,526.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $327.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. Analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 38.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 42.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

