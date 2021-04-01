LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,526.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $327.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $6.95.
LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. Analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 38.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 42.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.
LiveXLive Media Company Profile
LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
