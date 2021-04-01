Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Stock analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCON. Maxim Group began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

TCON opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $127.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.02.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

