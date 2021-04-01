Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) PT Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $273.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 94,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4,989.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

