HC Wainwright Lowers InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target to $10.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFRX. Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

