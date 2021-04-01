ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

