Short Interest in ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Grows By 50.0%

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of ULUR stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. ULURU has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.99.
About ULURU
