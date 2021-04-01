TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Update

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.0 days.

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $103.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.68. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $73.59 and a 52-week high of $109.85.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMXXF. TD Securities raised TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.